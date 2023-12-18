7 Abhishek Bachchan- Aishwarya Rai Movies To Watch On OTT Giants: Netflix, Prime
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai got married on April 20, 2007. Here are 7 movies of the power couple who shared the big screen.
Dhaai Akshar Prem- The plot revolves around a young girl Sahiba who witnesses the brutal murder of a young woman inside her college campus.
Dhoom 2- Reimagines the action comedy genre and ushers it into the twenty-first century. Featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Hrithik Roshan in the movie.
Guru- Gurukant Desai, a peasant, arrives in Bombay in 1958 and rises from the streets to become the GURU, India's richest man.
Kuch Na Kaho- An uncle forces a man to marry and delegates the responsibility to his secretary. The man, on the other hand, falls for the secretary who has a dark past.
Raavan- A bandit leader kidnaps the wife of the police officer who murdered his sister, but falls in love with her afterward.
Sarkar Raj- To eliminate Sarkar from the playground, an even more powerful gang forms. A power plant proposal causes more political upheaval around him.
Umrao Jaan- The film is J.P. Dutta's adaptation of Mirza Haadi Ruswa's Urdu novel "Umrao Jan Ada"
