7 Animation Movies Which Will Make You Feel Good
07 Mar, 2024
Mallika Mehzabeen
Elemental: The epic fantasy novel shows the intricate balance between power and four elemental kingdoms.
Hotel Transylvania: The film series depicts the misadventures of Dracula.
Inside Out: The movie depicts the complex emotions of a young girl, who has a colourful personality.
Moana: The film is about a young voyager who goes through various challenges.
Up: The movie is about a cantankerous old man and his awaiting adventures.
Brave: The movie is about a courageous young princess, who defies all the traditions.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: House MD to Blacklist, Award Winning Documentaries to Watch on Netflix