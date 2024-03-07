7 Animation Movies Which Will Make You Feel Good

07 Mar, 2024

Mallika Mehzabeen

Elemental: The epic fantasy novel shows the intricate balance between power and four elemental kingdoms.

Hotel Transylvania: The film series depicts the misadventures of Dracula.

Inside Out: The movie depicts the complex emotions of a young girl, who has a colourful personality.

Moana: The film is about a young voyager who goes through various challenges.

Up: The movie is about a cantankerous old man and his awaiting adventures.

Brave: The movie is about a courageous young princess, who defies all the traditions.

