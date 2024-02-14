7 Anime Movies and Series To Watch For Beginners
Your Name- Two adolescents experience a deep, enchanting bond when they realize they are switching bodies. The situation becomes even more complex as the young man and woman make plans to meet face to face.
Your Lie In April- After experiencing a traumatic event in his childhood, a gifted pianist loses his ability to play. However, he is pushed back into the public eye by a peculiar girl with a hidden past.
Weathering with You- During an unusually rainy period, high school student Hodaka Morishima flees his troubled rural home and finds a friend in Tokyo who is an orphan with the ability to control the weather.
Toradora- Toradora follows the story of Ryuji (dragon) and Taiga (tiger) as they assist each other in expressing their feelings for their respective love interests.
I Want To Eat Your Pancreas- A high school student finds out that his classmate, Sakura Yamauchi, is battling a life-threatening illness. This revelation forms a bond between them as they spend her remaining time together.
My Dress Up Darling-Wakana Gojou, a hopeful doll artisan, has been deeply affected by a childhood experience with a friend who disapproved of his passion for traditional dolls. As a result, he now spends his days as a solitary individual, seeking comfort in a room at his high school.
Fruits Basket- After being taken in by the Soma family, Tohru discovers that twelve family members turn involuntarily into animals from the Chinese zodiac and assists them in dealing with the mental suffering caused by the transformations.
