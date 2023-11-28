7 Anime Series To Stream On YouTube For Free
28 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Assassination Classroom- A heartwarming story based on the bond of students with their teacher.
Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure- A cult classic anime series that follows the adventures of the Joestar family.
One-Punch Man- Supervillains frequently freak out at Saitama's strength, which frequently results in amusing situations.
Konosuba- It follows a hilarious series of adventures with a bunch of idiots.
Made In Abyss- A dark fantasy about an orphaned girl Riko and her humanoid friend Reg who travels to the Abyss and goes to the center of the Earth.
Re: Zero- Subaru, is helpless, in contrast to other Isekai protagonists. But every time he passes away, he revives to the beginning of that day.
Spy x Family- An undercover spy who would need to marry and adopt a child to maintain an unidentified personality.
