7 Anime TV Shows to Watch if You Love One Piece
28 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Fairy Tail: A story about wizards who join a guild to take on quests and adventures.
Naruto: The story of a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.
My Hero Academia: A story about a boy who dreams of becoming a superhero in a world where most people have superpowers.
Black Clover: A story of a young boy who strives to become the Wizard King.
Gintama: A samurai comedy in a world of aliens.
Demon Slayer- Kimetsu No Yaiba: A young boy seeks revenge for the death of his family.
Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann: A mecha anime about fighting giant monsters.
