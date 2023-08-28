7 Anime TV Shows to Watch if You Love One Piece

28 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Fairy Tail: A story about wizards who join a guild to take on quests and adventures.

Naruto: The story of a young ninja who dreams of becoming the Hokage, the leader of his village.

My Hero Academia: A story about a boy who dreams of becoming a superhero in a world where most people have superpowers.

Black Clover: A story of a young boy who strives to become the Wizard King.

Gintama: A samurai comedy in a world of aliens.

Demon Slayer- Kimetsu No Yaiba: A young boy seeks revenge for the death of his family.

Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann: A mecha anime about fighting giant monsters.

