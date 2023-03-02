7 Best Dwayne Johnson Action Films to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at seven must-watch Dwayne Johnson action films to add in your binge-watching list.

Anurag Singh Bohra

Red Notice (2021)

The action-thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is streaming on Netflix.

San Andreas (2015)

The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario is streaming on Netflix.

Rampage (2018)

The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Alba and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Central Intelligence (2016)

The action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is streaming on Netflix.

Black Adam (2022)

The superhero action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

