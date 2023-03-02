7 Best Dwayne Johnson Action Films to Binge-Watch

A glimpse at seven must-watch Dwayne Johnson action films to add in your binge-watching list.
02 Mar, 2023
The action-thriller starring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds is streaming on Netflix.
The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario is streaming on Netflix.
The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Alba and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
The action-comedy starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart is streaming on Netflix.
The superhero action-adventure starring Dwayne Johnson and Pierce Brosnan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
