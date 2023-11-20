7 Best Fantasy Series To Stream On Netflix
20 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
School for Good and Evil- When Sophie and Agatha are taken to a magical school for aspiring fairy-tale heroes and villains, their friendship is put to the test.
Fate: The Winx Saga- At Alfea, a magical boarding school, youngsters navigate competition, romance, and supernatural studies.
Lockwood and Co.- Three teenagers team up as paranormal investigators in a world where ghosts are a common occurrence to expose a sinister conspiracy.
One Piece- This fantasy series features a well-known manga, young pirate Monkey D. Luffy who sets out on an epic quest for treasure with his motley crew and straw hat.
Shadow and Bone- When Alina Starkov, an orphan mapmaker, unleashes a remarkable power that could alter the course of her war-torn world, evil forces plot against her.
The Sandman- The King of Dreams, Morpheus, sets out on a quest across the universe to recover what was taken from him and regain his power.
The Witcher- A monster hunter turned witcher, Geralt finds it difficult to fit in a world where people are more evil than animals.
