7 Best Indian Web Series According To IMDb
TVF Pitchers- A story about four young entrepreneurs who left their day jobs to pursue their start-up enterprise.
Special Ops- The perspective of Himmat Singh's story is drawn from Nineteen Years of historically important events, during which India carried out numerous espionage missions.
Scam 1992- The rise and collapse of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker who singlehandedly propelled the stock market to new heights, is presented.
Sapne Vs Everyone- Two compulsive dreamers collide with the resistance of expectations, morals, and themselves.
Aspirants- It tells the narrative of three UPSC (public service competitive exams in India) applicants who form an unlikely bond.
Asur- Shubh returns seeking vengeance, and this season he takes the challenge to a new level. With the heroes in disarray, will a desolate Dhananjay Rajpoot and a torn Nikhil Nair be able to stop him?
Kota Factory- Dedicated to Shrimati SL Loney ji, Shri Irodov ji, and Maanniya HC Verma ji, 'Kota Factory' is TVF's most recent original. India's first 'Black and White' broadcast shows the problems that current IIT-JEE hopefuls confront on a daily basis.
