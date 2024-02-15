7 Best Mohanlal Movies to Watch On OTT

15 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Bharatham- The movie features Mohanlal as Kalliyur Gopinathan alias Gopi whose family has a Carnatic music heritage and he is also a good singer.

Chithram- By playing the role of Vishnu, Mohanlal secured a permanent place in the hearts of his fans.

Drishyam- Mohanlal’s character in this had a huge impact on the audience.

Kireedam- The legendary actor plays a man who finds it difficult to strike a balance between being a moral police officer and a father.

Lucifer- Mohanlal portrayed the character of Stephen Nedumpally and had so many layers that the audience in awe.

Manichitrathazhu- Mohanlal starred as Dr. Sunny Joseph, a psychiatrist in the Fazil-directed cult classic.

Neru - The movie stars Mohanlal in the lead role named Vijayamohan along with other actors.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Anime Movies and Series To Watch For Beginners

 Find Out More