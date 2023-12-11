7 Bollywood Actors Who Aced The Role Real Life Heroes
11 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sushant Singh Rajput As MS Dhoni- From the signature helicopter shot to the classic hair look, Sushant nailed the role of a legendary cricketer.
Sidharth Malhotra As Capt. Vikram Batra- He gave life to the late Indian Army captain Vikram Batra in Sherhaah, a brave soul who sacrificed his life for the country
Sonam Kapoor As Neerja- The talented actress portrayed the role of Neerja, a heroic air hostess and she nailed the acting in the best way possible.
Ranveer Singh As Kapil Dev- The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev reminisced through Ranveer Singh. It felt like we were watching the real clip.
Ranbir Kapoor As Sanjay Dutt- He nailed the role of Sanju Baba by acting exactly with that heavy right-eye look.
Madhavan As Nambi Narayanan- The actor transformed himself into the former ISRO scientist in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Farhan Akhtar As Milkha Singh- He aced the role of an extraordinary athlete in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag with pure zeal and dedication.
