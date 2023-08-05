Kriti Sanon has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida, Delhi
Vicky Kaushal attained his engineering degree in electronics and telecommunications in 2009 from Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology
R Madhavan has a degree in R engineering from the Rajaram College in Kolhapur.
Kartik Aaryan completed his engineering from D. Y. Patil College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai
Actor, Fawad Khan studied Computer Engineering at the National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences (NUCES) in Lahore
Taapsee Pannu studied Computer Science Engineering from New Delhi’s Guru Tegh Bahadur Institute of Technology
Sonu Sood graduated from Yeshwantrao Chavan College of Engineering in Nagpur with a degree in Electrical Engineering.
Sushant Singh Rajput studied Mechanical Engineering at the Delhi College Of Engineering (now Delhi Technological University) after apparently securing 7th rank in the All India Engineering Entrance Exam (AIEEE)
