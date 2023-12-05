7 Bollywood Actors Who Left Their 9-5 Jobs To Pursue Acting
05 Dec, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Taapsee Pannu left engineering to pursue modeling and eventually became a famous actor
Ayushmann Khurrana, a former radio jockey, transitioned to TV hosting before being known as a talented actor
John Abraham dropped out of modeling and media planning to become a prominent action hero in films like Dhoom
Parineeti Chopra juggled marketing and PR roles before her debut in "Ladies vs Ricky Bahl," establishing herself as a talented actress in diverse projects
Randeep Hooda put his business management degrees on wait to pursue acting, and viewers have been captivated by his dramatic performances in films such as "Monsoon Wedding
After working in infrastructure research, Sayani Gupta pursued her passion for theatre and acting, eventually becoming a well-known actor in films and web series
Ranveer Singh's climb from copywriter to Bollywood celebrity was propelled by his love of acting, which earned him numerous awards
