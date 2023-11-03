7 Bollywood Actors Who Were The First Choice For These Super Hit Films
03 Nov, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Akshay Kumar was initially preferred before Farhan was cast in the athlete role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Salman Khan disclosed that Chak De! India was the first offer made to him. He disagreed with the title, so he turned down the movie.
Katrina Kaif declined to co-star with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie Chennai Express, the highest-grosser film in 2013.
Although Aamir Khan also offered the role of Raj Malhotra in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, he chose Rangeela that year instead.
The lead role of Bhuvan in the movie Lagaan was first offered to Shah Rukh Khan, however, he turned down the offer due to unknown reasons.
The original choice for the role in Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti was Hrithik Roshan.
The original plan for the lead actor in the movie 2 States was Saif Ali Khan for the role of Krish Malhotra.
