7 Bollywood Actress Who Nailed Their Looks In Bodycon Dress
21 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone looks an absolute Patakha in this gorgeous orange dress.
How can we forget our queen? Looking so beautiful in the white short dress paired with the matching blazer.
Ananya Pandey leaves everyone stunned in this statement neon dress.
Disha Patani keeps up with the trend in this stunning brown corset dress.
Our Bebo teaches us you can never go wrong with a bold black outfit.
Janhvi Kapoor aces the chic yet casual look in this pretty blue bodycon dress.
Katrina Kaif never fails to impress us and her orange ruched dress is a perfect example.
