7 Bollywood Actresses Starring in South Films in 2023

A look at seven Bollywood actresses who will be seen in South cinema in 2023.

12 Dec, 2022

Anurag Singh Bohra

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana has recently commenced shooting of Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2', a sequel to the Rajnikanth starrer Tamil horror-comedy.

12 Dec, 2022

Deepika Padukone

Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Telugu-Hindi sci-fi 'Project K' co-starring Prabhas.

12 Dec, 2022

Kriti Sanon

Kriti's Telugu-Hindi epic 'Adipurush' co-starring Prabhas will release in 2023.

12 Dec, 2022

Disha Patani

Disha is a part of Deepika starrer 'Project K'. She has also commenced shooting of her Tamil debut 'Suriya 42' opposite Suriya.

12 Dec, 2022

Kiara Advani

Kiara will be seen in Ram Charan starrer mega-budget political thriller 'RC15'.

12 Dec, 2022

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Tamil vigilante action-thriller 'Indian 2'.

12 Dec, 2022

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee's Tamil projects 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Alien' will be releasing in 2023.

12 Dec, 2022

