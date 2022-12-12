7 Bollywood Actresses Starring in South Films in 2023

A look at seven Bollywood actresses who will be seen in South cinema in 2023.
Kangana has recently commenced shooting of Raghava Lawrence's 'Chandramukhi 2', a sequel to the Rajnikanth starrer Tamil horror-comedy.
Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's Telugu-Hindi sci-fi 'Project K' co-starring Prabhas.
Kriti's Telugu-Hindi epic 'Adipurush' co-starring Prabhas will release in 2023.
Disha is a part of Deepika starrer 'Project K'. She has also commenced shooting of her Tamil debut 'Suriya 42' opposite Suriya.
Kiara will be seen in Ram Charan starrer mega-budget political thriller 'RC15'.
Rakul will be seen in Kamal Haasan starrer Tamil vigilante action-thriller 'Indian 2'.
Taapsee's Tamil projects 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Alien' will be releasing in 2023.
