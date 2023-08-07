7 Bollywood Actresses Who Are Also Entrepreneurs
Katrina Kaif started her own makeup line 'Kay Beauty' in 2019. In no time the brand became a sensation among her fans. Kay Beauty offers different beauty and makeup products like lipsticks, foundations more
This year on her 33rd birthday, Kriti Sanon joined the long list of actresses who have turned entrepreneurs with the launch of her skincare brand, Hyphen
Deepika started her very own clothing label 'All About You' which is one of the top brands on Myntra. Recently, she also launched her own skincare brand 82 E which sells cruelty-free vegan products for skin.
In 2013, Anushka Sharma launched her very own production company called Clean Slate Filmz. She also has her own clothing line Nush
Priyanka Chopra started her haircare line in 2021 named 'Anomaly'.
Alia Bhatt, one of the top actresses in Bollywood, became an entrepreneur as she launched her own clothing line – Ed-a-Mamma.
Shraddha has currently invested in the beauty and cosmetics brand, MyGlamm. She also has her own healthcare brand, Power Gummies.
