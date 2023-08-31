7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Undergone Plastic Surgery

31 Aug, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Anushka Sharma: The beautiful actress revealed that she had lip surgery and suffered cruel trolling for the same.

Katrina Kaif: The British beauty has gone through Botox and lip fillers through plastic surgery.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The inspiring beauty never revealed it in public but rumours claim that she had cheek implants.

Priyanka Chopra: She underwent lip and nose surgery and disclosed that the media called her “Plastic Chopra.”

Kangana Ranaut: Our Bollywood diva underwent lip and nose surgery. She also opted for breast augmentation.

Vaani Kapoor: The stunning actress has undergone various beauty procedures, including lip augmentation, Botox and more.

Shilpa Shetty: To alter her physical appearance, she has undergone various cosmetic procedures, including nose and lip surgery.

