7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Undergone Plastic Surgery
31 Aug, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Anushka Sharma: The beautiful actress revealed that she had lip surgery and suffered cruel trolling for the same.
Katrina Kaif: The British beauty has gone through Botox and lip fillers through plastic surgery.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The inspiring beauty never revealed it in public but rumours claim that she had cheek implants.
Priyanka Chopra: She underwent lip and nose surgery and disclosed that the media called her “Plastic Chopra.”
Kangana Ranaut: Our Bollywood diva underwent lip and nose surgery. She also opted for breast augmentation.
Vaani Kapoor: The stunning actress has undergone various beauty procedures, including lip augmentation, Botox and more.
Shilpa Shetty: To alter her physical appearance, she has undergone various cosmetic procedures, including nose and lip surgery.
