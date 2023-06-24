A glimpse at seven Bollywood actresses who played double-role in movies.

24 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Hema Malini portrayed identical twins in Ramesh Sippy's musical comedy.

Mausam (1975): Sharmila Tagore essayed the role of both mother and daughter in Gulzar's musical romantic-drama.

ChaalBaaz (1989): Late Sridevi played separated twins in Rajnikanth-Sunny Deol starrer action-dramedy.

Dushman (1998): Kajol portrayed twin sisters in Tanuja Chandra's crime-drama.

Chandni Chowk to China (2009): Deepika Padukone essayed the role of twin sisters in Nikhil Advani's action-comedy.

What's Your Raashee? (2009): Priyanka Chopra played twelve characters in Ashutosh Gowariker's musical rom-com starring Harman Baweja.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015): Kangana Ranaut played lookalikes in Anand L Rai's musical romantic comedy.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 IMDB Rated Movies of Thalapathy Vijay

 Find Out More