A glimpse at seven Bollywood actresses who played double-role in movies.
24 Jun, 2023
Anurag Singh Bohra
Seeta Aur Geeta (1972): Hema Malini portrayed identical twins in Ramesh Sippy's musical comedy.
Mausam (1975): Sharmila Tagore essayed the role of both mother and daughter in Gulzar's musical romantic-drama.
ChaalBaaz (1989): Late Sridevi played separated twins in Rajnikanth-Sunny Deol starrer action-dramedy.
Dushman (1998): Kajol portrayed twin sisters in Tanuja Chandra's crime-drama.
Chandni Chowk to China (2009): Deepika Padukone essayed the role of twin sisters in Nikhil Advani's action-comedy.
What's Your Raashee? (2009): Priyanka Chopra played twelve characters in Ashutosh Gowariker's musical rom-com starring Harman Baweja.
Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015): Kangana Ranaut played lookalikes in Anand L Rai's musical romantic comedy.
