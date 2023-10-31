7 Bollywood Celebs Who Dared To Be Different
31 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Ajay Devgn In Main Aisa Hi Hoon- He chose to play a mentally handicapped man in the film, which forced him to step outside of his comfort zone.
Varun Dhawan in Badlapur- The actor played the role of an angry and revengeful man that came as a surprise to all of his fans.
Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom- The actress received a lot of recognition for her efforts in portraying the athlete and training hard for the part.
Aamir Khan in PK- The actor learned a completely new language, but he also performed a fantastic job portraying an alien.
Alia Bhatt in Highway- The diva rose to fame in Bollywood thanks to her unconventional portrayal of a shy girl who finds freedom after being abducted.
Farhan Akhtar in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- He worked hard for months to develop the ideal body type to portray Milkha Singh in films.
Ranbir Kapoor in Barfi- The actor played the role of a deaf and mute man person which is both surprising and commendable.
