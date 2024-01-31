7 Bollywood Couples From 90's Who Were Famous For On-Screen Chemistry
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol - The chemistry between the two was no doubt the best in films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Karan-Arjun
Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit- These veteran actors were known for their romance on screen, for movies like Beta, Tezaab, and Ram Lakhan.
Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon- There is no doubt that this pair is known for their chemistry in films like Mohra and Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol- The pair is best known for their sense of humor, romance and comedy in films like Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha and Ishq.
Govinda and Karishma Kapoor- The powerhouse couple made the headlines with their energetic dance performances and chemistry in movies like Raja Babu, Coolie No 1, and Hero No 1.
Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla- The pair are considered one of the finest couples on screen. They starred together in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Hum Hai Rahi Pyar Ke, and Ishq.
Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit- The duo shared created amazing chemistry in iconic films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, and Saajan that was loved by the audience.
