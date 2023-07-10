Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his romantic roles, has also played heart-winning roles as a raw agent, army officer, and navy officer, among others.
Shah Rukh Khan won accolades for his roles in movies like Veer-Zara, Jab Tak Hain Jaan and even Pathaan.
Shah Rukh Khan's fans loved his upcoming film Jawan's prevue. Amidst this, let's take a look back at our romantic hero, who made our country proud with these braveheart roles:
In Veer -Zara, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an Indian air force officer Veer, who falls in love with a Pakistani girl, Zara (played by Preity Zinta).
Shah Rukh Khan played a secret undercover soldier in his action-romantic film Main Hoon Na as Ram.
In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Sameer, who worked in the Indian army as a bomb disposal specialist.
In Bhootnath, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo appearance as a navy officer Aditya Sharma, who was Banku's dad.
Shah Rukh Khan played the role of an army officer named Arjun in the movie Army.
In the recently released blockbuster movie Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan played an outstanding role of a secret agent.
Dunki is an upcoming film directed by Rajkumar Hirani, in which Shah Rukh Khan will essay the role of Fauji.
