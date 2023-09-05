7 Bollywood Movies About Student-Teacher Relationships
Black - A stubborn teacher Debraj takes on a mission to help Michelle. a visual and hearing-impaired girl to explore her potential and graduate her college.
Chak De India - A former captain of India's men's Hockey team is appointed as a coach of the women's hockey team and given a chance to restore his reputation as he was blamed for India's loss when he failed to score a winning goal.
Hichki - A teacher with Tourette's syndrome gets a job in an elite school after several rejections where she deals with rebellious and nuisance-making students and makes them realize their dreams.
Paathshaala - A teacher joins a school and instantly connects with his students and helps them in their studies until he realizes that the management cares more about money than the student's future.
Iqbal- It is the story of a young boy with speech and hearing problems who has a dream to play Indian cricket, Nobody believed in him but his sister supported him and hired a retired coach to help him.
Taare Zameen Par - A boy named Ishan is sent away to boarding school due to his poor academic performance and is considered worthless until a teacher finds out he has dyslexia and helps him discover his true potential.
Super 30 - A man name Anand decided to open a coaching centre for poor kids by selecting 30 students from all over the country who couldn't afford to take coaching and take them to success.
