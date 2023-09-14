7 Bollywood Movies Inspired By The Novels Of Indian Authors
14 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt’s “Raazi” was actually based on a novel, named Calling Sehmat by Harinder Sikka.
The thriller movie 7 Khoon Saaf is based on the short story "Susanna's Seven Husbands" by Ruskin Bond.
The comedy movie 3 Idiots was adapted loosely from Chetan Bhagat’s Novel “Five Point Someone”
“Kai Po Che” movie is adapted from a novel named “The 3 Mistakes of My Life” by one and only Chetan Bhagat.
“The Blue Umbrella” movie is basically based on Rusin Bond’s novel of the same name.
Salman Khan’s classic movie “Hello” is taken from Chetan Bhagat’s novel named “Work One Night at the Call Center”.
“The Zoya Factor”, a romantic movie is a loose adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.
