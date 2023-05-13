The moms of the 21st century are given the opportunity to demonstrate their actual potential thanks to complex and subtle writing, changing them from being melodramatic characters that are frequently in the background.
In the true story Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway, an Indian immigrant woman fought against a whole nation to obtain custody of her own children.
In Salaam Venky, a single mother must decide whether or not to carry out her son's last desire to pass away by will under the most trying of circumstances.
A young dancer who wants to be an actress offers to be a surrogate for an American couple in the film Mimi in order to advance her career.
In Badhaai Do, Neena Gupta, who plays Ayushmann's mother, describes the shame that a family has when she gets pregnant later in life.
The protagonist of Nil Battey Sannata is a domestic servant and single mother. Her only ambition in life is to provide her daughter a better existence.
The endearing tale of Shashi, an Indian woman in her middle years who has trouble speaking English, is told in English Vinglish.
After witnessing her stepdaughter being sexually assaulted at a party, Sridvei decides to exact revenge in Mom.
