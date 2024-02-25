7 Bollywood Movies That Will Give You A New Perspective In Life
25 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- This conveys a valuable lesson to never give up and shows us that life is all about hard work, discipline, and dedication.
English Vinglish- It gives a great message of prioritising yourself before anything and that’s what impressed the audience.
Dangal- The movie highlights the importance of women's power and how people need to change their thinking that girls are only made for doing household work.
Gully Boy- This Bollywood movie gives a powerful message about how society forbids people from having dreams, but what helps you fly is a little courage.
Mary Kom- A must-watch movie that showcases a strong woman character who is balancing her ever-growing career, marriage and motherhood.
Pad Man- The movie conveys a strong message to society about women's sanitary conditions in the country. It gracefully throws light on one of the most sensitive issues
Panga- This moving story breaks all the records and gives women the power to pursue their dreams.
