7 Bollywood Stars Who Followed The Legacy Of Yash Chopra (2
27 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Yash Chopra was a huge part of Indian cinema and took Bollywood to a new height. Different generations of Bollywood stars have paid tribute to the late filmmaker.
Here are the 8 Bollywood stars who admitted that Yash Chopra was a huge part of their success in their career.
Shah Rukh Khan- The superstar SRK once said that the late director Yash Chopra was solely responsible for the success of his career.
Anushka Sharma- The actress worked with the legendary late Yash Chopra in his last directorial endeavour, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Arjun Kapoor- In Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut as Parma, the male lead. Additional films starring the actor include Aurangzeb, Gunday, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Bhumi Pednekar- The actress joined the YRF casting department and worked on numerous films before being given the lead role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha
Parineeti Chopra- The Bollywood diva made her debut with YRF’s Ladies Vs. Ricky Bah and has done a remarkable job in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Daawat-e-Ishq, and more.
Ranveer Singh- Ranveer Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat playing the lead role was later seen playing lead roles in other YRF films.
Vaani Kapoor- In 2013, the diva made her acting debut in the supporting role of Shudh Desi Romance. Her work in the film is still her best to date.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Dadasaheb Phalke Awards: Winners List Of Last 10 Years