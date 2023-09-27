7 Bollywood Stars Who Followed The Legacy Of Yash Chopra (2

27 Sep, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Yash Chopra was a huge part of Indian cinema and took Bollywood to a new height. Different generations of Bollywood stars have paid tribute to the late filmmaker.

Here are the 8 Bollywood stars who admitted that Yash Chopra was a huge part of their success in their career.

Shah Rukh Khan- The superstar SRK once said that the late director Yash Chopra was solely responsible for the success of his career.

Anushka Sharma- The actress worked with the legendary late Yash Chopra in his last directorial endeavour, Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Arjun Kapoor- In Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut as Parma, the male lead. Additional films starring the actor include Aurangzeb, Gunday, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Bhumi Pednekar- The actress joined the YRF casting department and worked on numerous films before being given the lead role in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Parineeti Chopra- The Bollywood diva made her debut with YRF’s Ladies Vs. Ricky Bah and has done a remarkable job in films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Daawat-e-Ishq, and more.

Ranveer Singh- Ranveer Singh made his debut with Band Baaja Baaraat playing the lead role was later seen playing lead roles in other YRF films.

Vaani Kapoor- In 2013, the diva made her acting debut in the supporting role of Shudh Desi Romance. Her work in the film is still her best to date.

