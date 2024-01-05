7 Captivating Moments Between Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh
05 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh began their romantic journey in 2012, while filming 'Ram Leela.'
Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika Padukone in 2015, while on vacation in the Maldives.
Ranveer and Deepika kept their engagement a secret for three years from the rest of the world.
The couple flew to Bangalore to meet Deepika's parents after Ranveer proposed. Her parents were shocked to learn the news when Deepika revealed it to them over dinner.
The powerful duo tied the knot on 14 November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy.
The couple recently took an international holiday to commemorate five years of marriage in November 2023.
Deepika hinted about starting a family with her husband Ranveer Singh in a recent interview with Vogue.
