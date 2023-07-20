Abhimanyu Ki Alien Family (Nickelodeon India):
Aadmi ke upar mooch hoti hai, jaanwar ke peeche pooch hoti hai, beautiful hai zameen…Alien in Indian Pavilion!
Motu Patlu (Nickelodeon India):
The theme song of Motu Patlu ki Jodiiii…is sung by an all-time audience favourite Sukhwinder Singh. It is vibrant, energetic and has all the elements that make a great song!
Shinchan (Hungama TV):
Shinchan, a kindergarten-aged boy whose antics are the basis for the series. The character's theme song has a fun tune and humorous lyrics.
Dora The Explorer (Nick. JR):
Dora the Explorer is all about adventure and learning, and the theme song for the show captures just that. It’s catchy, its welcoming and the lyrics are all about having fun.
KickO & Super Speedo (Sony YAY!):
The show has a catchy theme song that instantly hooks listeners and takes them into the world of action and excitement. The upbeat rhythm along with rapper Badshah’s lyrics celebrate the indomitable spirit of Kicko and Super Speedo.
Mickey Mouse (Disney Channel):
The magic of this show appears in its theme song. Every time you hear the upbeat song, you can't help but experience a rush of happiness and nostalgia.
SpongeBob SquarePants (Nick HD):
Undoubtedly, one of the most recognizable animated theme songs in history. From the jolly notes of the ukulele to the vibrant vocals, the song has become associated with the iconic Bikini Bottom underwater world.
