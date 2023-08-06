7 B-Town Mommies Who Opened up About Their Difficult Pregnancy Journey
Bipasha Basu, who earlier opened up about her pregnancy journey, revealed that her daughter Devi was born with two holes in her heart. She opened up that her baby underwent a open-heart surgery after three months of delivery.
Celina Jaitly talked about bodily changes during pregnancy. She was diagnosed with gestational diabetes due to twin baby hormones.
Dipika Kakar embraced motherhood on June 21 this year. While announcing her pregnancy for the first time, the TV star also revealed that she had a miscarriage in 2022 which affected her deeply.
In an interview, Sonam Kapoor shared her first three months was challenging as she experienced nausea and exhaustion which affected her sleep routine.
Dia Mirza suffered from bad infections and had to undergo surgery in the fifth month of her pregnancy
Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she found refuge in surrogacy after she came to know about her medical complications.
Not many knew, Shilpa Shetty suffered a miscarriage in 2010. Later, she was diagnosed with APL syndrome which affected her pregnancy journey
