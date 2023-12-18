7 Celebrity Couples Who Became Parents in 2023
18 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan - The couple got married in June 2012 and welcomed their baby daughter on June 20, 2023.
Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad- The couple was blessed with a cute baby girl on September 23, 2023, and named her Raabiyaa.
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim- On June 21, 2023, the famous couple welcomed their first child, a son and named him Ruhaan.
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth- On July 21, 2023, they welcome their first child, a son.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar- The Bigg Boss winner and actor Gauahar Khan was blessed with a baby boy on May 10 with her husband Zaid Darbar
Mohit Raina and Aditi Chandra- The beautiful couple had their first child, a baby girl on 16 March 2023.
Disha Parmar And Rahul Vaidya- The couple welcomed their baby girl on September 20, 2023, and named her Navya Vaidya
