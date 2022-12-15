Tejasswi Prakash had television hits like Swaragini and Khatron Ke Khiladi before she entered Bigg Boss 15. She found her beau Karan Kundrra in this house and bagged Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin 6. She marked her debut in Marathi cinema with Mann Kasturi Re
15 Dec, 2022
Shehnaaz Gill entered Bigg Boss 13, and her life changed completely. She will appear in Salman Khan's film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, 100 Percent with John Abraham and Nora Fatehi and Sajid Khan's film.
15 Dec, 2022
Sunny Leone made her debut in India by participating in Bigg Boss 5 in a high-profile appearance. She quickly rose to fame in the reality TV show. Sunny has acted in a few Bollywood movies and is the host of the hit reality series MTV Splitsvilla.
15 Dec, 2022
After participating in Bigg Boss Season 1, Rakhi Sawant became well-liked by TV fans. She grabbed eyeballs in Bigg Boss season 14 after a big break. She made a comeback with a music video with her BF Adil Durrani.
15 Dec, 2022
Asim Riaz garnered a sizable fan base after Bigg Boss 13 and went on to star in music videos alongside several well-known Bollywood stars. He also released his rap songs and appeared in singles with his GF Himanshi Khurana.
15 Dec, 2022
He quickly established himself as the season's fan favourite in the house. The popularity of Bigg Boss increased after he took home the title in the eighth season. Gautam Gulati's career also quickly advanced as a result. He is involved in many projects right now.
15 Dec, 2022
Aly Goni, who took part in Season 14 of the reality show, appeared in the music videos Tera Suit and Tu Bhi Sataya Jayega alongside his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.
15 Dec, 2022
Thanks For Reading!