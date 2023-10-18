7 Classic TV Shows of Om Puri to watch on his birth anniversary
18 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Sadgati (1981): A Doordarshan serial, that showed Om Puri as Dukhi. Directed by Satyajit Ray, Sadgati was based on Munshi Premchand's short story.
Kakaji Kahin (1988): A political satire on Doordarshan showed Om Puri as Kakaji. It was directed by filmmaker Basu Chatterjee.
Tamas (1988): Om Puri won hearts with his moving performance. The story was based on the novel of the same name, written by Bhisham Sahni. The Doordarshan show was set against the backdrop of 1947 India-Pak partition.
Kirdaar (1993-1994): Directed by Gulzaar, Om Puri was a part of a lot of short stories. Surekha Sikri, Mita Vashisht, Irrfan Khan and Nadira were also a part of Kirdaar.
Woh Chokri (1994): Directed by Subhankar Ghosh, starring Pallavi Joshi, Neena Gupta, Paresh Rawal and Om Puri. The film won 3 awards in National Film Awards.
White Teeth (2002) is a British four-part drama TV serial based on the 2000 novel of the same name written by Zadie Smith. Om Puri played the role of Samad Miah Iqbal.
Om Puri was born on 18 October 1950 in Ambala.
Om Puri died on 6 January 2017 at the age of 66, after having a heart attack at his Mumbai home
