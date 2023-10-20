7 Comedies On Prime Video To Watch This Weekend

20 Oct, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Catherine Called Birdy- In mediaeval England, a fourteen-year-old girl makes her way through life while avoiding possible suitors her father chose.

Uptown Girls- A mature woman with childlike tendencies begins working as an 8-year-old girl's nanny. The girl behaves like an adult but the opposite happens.

Emergency- Three college students, eager for a night of legendary partying, must decide whether to call the police in an emergency or not.

Shotgun Wedding- For the ultimate vacation wedding, Darcy and Tom gather their families. However, the entire wedding party is held hostage.

Game Night- When one friend's dubious brother appears to have been abducted by violent criminals, a group of pals get involved in a true mystery.

His Girl Friday- A newspaper editor tries all possible strategies to prevent his talented reporter ex-wife from getting married again.

The People We Hate at the Wedding- Rivalry between siblings grows in the week before their half-sister's wedding across the nation.

