7 Comedies On Prime Video To Watch This Weekend
20 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Catherine Called Birdy- In mediaeval England, a fourteen-year-old girl makes her way through life while avoiding possible suitors her father chose.
Uptown Girls- A mature woman with childlike tendencies begins working as an 8-year-old girl's nanny. The girl behaves like an adult but the opposite happens.
Emergency- Three college students, eager for a night of legendary partying, must decide whether to call the police in an emergency or not.
Shotgun Wedding- For the ultimate vacation wedding, Darcy and Tom gather their families. However, the entire wedding party is held hostage.
Game Night- When one friend's dubious brother appears to have been abducted by violent criminals, a group of pals get involved in a true mystery.
His Girl Friday- A newspaper editor tries all possible strategies to prevent his talented reporter ex-wife from getting married again.
The People We Hate at the Wedding- Rivalry between siblings grows in the week before their half-sister's wedding across the nation.
