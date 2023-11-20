7 Comic Books To Read If You Are A Fan Of Marvel Movies

20 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Ace Takes Flight by Cory McCarthy- Ace Wells, 11, has finally realized his dream of joining the B.E.S.T. Program as a new cadet.

All Systems Red by Martha Wells- A member of a scientific expedition on an alien planet is attacked by a massive local creature.

Here and Now and Then by Mike Chen- a time-travelling secret agent finds themselves stuck in the past and must lead a normal life

Jukebox by Nidhi Chainani- In an unusual event, Shaheen and her cousin Tamaaz are forced to go down musical memory lane.

Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky by Kwame Mbalia- The narrative centres on teenager Tristan Strong, who is experiencing guilt over the passing of his best friend.

War Girls by Tochi Onyebuchi- A war separates two sisters, who must battle to reunite in a futuristic Nigeria recalling the Black Panther film.

Yesterday is History by Kosoko Jackson- Torn between two boys, one from the past and one from the present, Andre must decide where he belongs and who he wants to be.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Best Fantasy Series To Stream On Netflix

 Find Out More