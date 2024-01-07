7 Famous 'Outsiders' Who Made Their Mark in B-Town
Vedang Raina was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies.'
Vijay Verma was seen in the movie, Lust Stories 2 where the actor shared the big screen with Tamannaah Bhatia.
After an impeccable performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey grew to prominence and has impressed the viewers.
Sidhant Chaturvedi rose to fame after appearing in 'Gully Boy'. His chain of movies has proven to captivate the audience.
Featuring in multiple films Rajkumar Rao has been lauded for his performance in his movies.
Jim Sarbh's performance in Neerja Padvamat has captivated the audience with his brilliant on-screen performance.
Aadarsh Gaurav after featuring in the movie, 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' has been constantly making headlines with his acting skills.
