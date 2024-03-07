7 Fanatical Indian Crime Thriller Films
Kaithi- Dilli, an ex-convict, attempts to meet his daughter for the first time since leaving prison. However, his intentions are thwarted by a cocaine raid prepared by Inspector Bejoy.
Malik- A past filled with crime, death, and misery is narrated to Freddy, a teenage criminal who has been assigned to kill his estranged uncle Sulaiman, an elderly patriarch, while incarcerated.
Viduthalaii- A police officer is recruited to apprehend the leader of a separatist group.
Vikram Vedha- Vikram, a no-nonsense police officer, and his partner, Simon, are on the lookout for Vedha, a smuggler and killer. Vedha attempts to influence Vikram's life, which sparks a confrontation.
Andhadhun- A series of inexplicable events alters the life of a blind pianist, who is suddenly required to report a crime about which he should be completely unaware.
Drishyam- A guy goes to extraordinary efforts to protect his family from punishment when they commit an unintentional offense.
Gangs of Wasseypur- A dispute between Sultan and Shahid Khan results in Khan's banishment from Wasseypur, sparking a fatal blood feud that spans three generations.
