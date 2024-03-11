7 Films Releasing On OTT This Week
Big Girls Don't Cry- A group of teenage girls dealing with life's problems in Vandana Valley.
Main Atal Hoon- Follows the incredible life and political journey of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, an iconic figure in Indian politics. It dives into Vajpayee Ji's complex demeanor, capturing his essence as a poet, gentleman, and statesman.
Bramayugam- Thevan, a Paanan folk singer, has a tragic encounter while escaping slavery, which leads to the discovery of an ancient practice that alters his destiny.
Grey's Anatomy- A drama that follows the emotional and professional lives of five surgical interns and their supervisors.
Murder Mubarak- During a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer shines a spotlight on a number of suspects. He enters their world as an outsider, only to discover that there is far more than meets the eye.
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour- Experience Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert.
