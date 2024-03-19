7 Films That Made SS Rajamouli An Outstanding Director
Simhadri- Simhadri, a devoted servant in a landlord's home, also goes by the alias Singamalai, a powerful leader in Kerala.
Vikramarkudu- A thief's life changes when he encounters a small girl who says he is her father, and the result is violence as a gang looking for his doppelganger closes in on him.
Eega- A slain man is reincarnated as a housefly, determined to avenge his death.
Magadheera- A warrior is reincarnated 400 years later after attempting to save the princess and the kingdom, both of whom perish along with him. He then returns to fight against the odds and win back his love.
RRR- In this epic drama set in pre-independence India, a valiant warrior on a risky mission faces off against a steely cop serving British soldiers.
Chatrapathi- A local hooligan rules over displaced Sri Lankans at a Vizag port. This is the narrative of Chatrapati Sivaji, who overcame persecution and reunited with his long-lost mother and brother.
Bahubali- A youngster from the Mahishmati kingdom is raised by tribal people and one day learns of his royal heritage, his father's prowess in war, and a mission to depose the emperor.
