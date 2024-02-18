7 Horror Movies To Watch With Your Partner On Netflix
18 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
All of Us Are Dead- A high school experiences a zombie virus outbreak. Students who find themselves trapped must fight their way out or become rabidly infected.
Death Note- A Japanese high school student discovers he can kill anyone whose name he writes in a mysterious notebook.
Fear Street Trilogy- A teenager and her friends battle an evil force that has plagued their infamous town for centuries after a string of brutal killings. Greetings from Shadyside.
Game Over- A video game designer suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder has to face her demons or risk becoming one of them as a result of murders that have happened close to his home.
Gerald's Game- Handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house, Jessie must deal with distorted visions and dark secrets when her husband's sex game goes awry.
Inhuman Kiss- A teenage girl fights the bloodthirsty demon that emerges at night and finds herself torn between the affections of two childhood friends.
Night Teeth- Two enigmatic women are picked up by a young driver for a night of party hopping. But he has to struggle to survive when his passengers show their true colours.
