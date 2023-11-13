7 Hottest Diwali Pics of Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma
Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma dish out a couple goals in festive wear for Shilpa Shetty's Diwali bash.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma brightened up the Diwali celebration with their adorable PDA moment.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma created quite the storm with their relationship news during the Lust Stories 2 promo.
While Tamannaah looked hot in a bright purple embellished lehenga, Vijay stunned in all-black.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma flashed their million-dollar smiles in the now-viral photos from the Diwali bash.
Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma held hands and stood too close to each other in the viral pictures.
