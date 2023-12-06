7 Iconic Bollywood Performances Of Historical Sagas
06 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Deepika Padukone: The diva acted as Queen Padmavati, a Rajputana in the "Padmaavat" film.
Hrithik Roshan: The actor Played the role of Emperor Akbar in "Jodhaa Akbar", a historical romance film.
Kangana Ranaut: She played the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi".
Priyanka Chopra Jonas- The Bollywood actress made head turns with her performance as the first wife of Peshwa Bajirao I in "Bajirao Mastani” movie.
Ranveer Singh: Portrayed the character of Bajirao, a Maratha warrior in "Bajirao Mastani”, a historical romance film.
Saif Ali Khan: He played the character of Uday Bhan Rathore in Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior movie.
Shahid Kapoor- The actor did an exceptional performance as Maharawal Ratan Singh, the valiant Rajput king in "Padmaavat" film.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: From Jahanvi Kapoor To Hritik Roshan: Best Dressed Stars At Archies Premiere