7 Iconic Heroines Who Shared Screen With Kamal Haasan
Sridevi and Kamal Haasan starred in several successful films, such as Guru, Sadma, and Moondram Pirai. They are regarded as one of the most legendary couples in Tamil films because of their evident chemistry.
Amala and Kamal Haasan starred together in the films Vetri Vizha and Apoorva Sagodharargal. They were known for their fresh look and their ability to engage the viewers with their acting.
Hema Malini and Kamal Haasan starred together in the film Ek Nai Paheli. They were both at the peak of their careers at the time, and their films were huge success in the industry.
Srividiya and Kamal Haasan produced many movies, such as Ninaithale Inikkum, Avargal, and Apoorva Raagangal. They were renowned for their powerful performances and their capacity to enhance one another's best qualities.
Madhavi and Kamal Haasan worked together in the film Sattam. They were both versatile actors, and were able to add a different dimension to their roles.
Radhika Sarathkumar and Kamal Haasan were known for their strong performances and their ability to convey complex emotions. The co-stars worked together in several films, including Sigappu Rojakkal, Punnagai Mannan, and Thevar Magan.
Simran and Kamal Haasan worked together in the films Hey Ram and Pammal K. Sambandam. The co-stars were lauded for their ability to connect with the audience and their connection with their characters was unbelievable.
