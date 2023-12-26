7 Indian Celebrities Who Made India Proud Globally
Stand-up comedian Vir Das won the Emmy Awards 2023 for his Netflix show, Vir Das: Landing.
Bollywood actress Richa Chadha was honoured with Chevalier Des Arts et des Letters by the French government for her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.
Popular YouTuber and content creator, Bhuvan Bam was honoured with the 'Best Content Creator Award' in Septemius Awards 2023.
Angad Bedi bagged a gold medal in the 400m sprint in the International Masters 2023 Athletics Championship held in Dubai.
Guneet Monga Kapoor was awarded the 95th Academy Awards for the short documentary, 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
Director and producer, Ekta Kapoor won the Emmy International Directorate Award in 2023.
Songwriter, MM Keeravani bagged the Oscar 2023 award for 'Naatu Naatu' song under the best original song category.
