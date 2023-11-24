7 Classic Indian Comedy Shows To Watch On Weekend

24 Nov, 2023

Lubhanshi Lamba

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah- The daily activities of the Gokuldham Society and its members, who often celebrate, live, and deal with issues together.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai- Manmohan owns a company and is wed to a modest woman, whereas Narayan is jobless and has a modern wife. Both try to win over the spouse of the other.

F.I.R- The show portrays Chandramukhi Chautala and her funny subordinates' lives as they try to resolve each case that comes to Imaan Chowki.

Best of Luck Nikki- Dolly records a video journal about their friends and family that includes guidance for Nikki's future.

Office Office- The comedy of a man trying to complete his work in fraudulent offices

Flop Show- The satirical perspective of Jaspal Bhatti on prevalent social issues in India.

Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai - The members of a high society, Uber-wealthy Gujarati family live in South Mumbai, whose daughter-in-law comes from a middle-class family in Delhi.

