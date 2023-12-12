Bound by Love: 7 Indian Cricketers Who Married In 2023
12 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
All-arounder Axar Patel and his fiancée Meha Patel married in Vadodara, Gujarat on January 26, 2023.
Cricketer Shardul Thakur married his long-term girlfriend Mittali Parulkar
Ruturaj Gaikwad was in a long-term relationship with Utkarsha Pawar and married him recently at Mahabaleshwar.
India’s fast bowler Prasidh Krishna tied the knot with Rachana in a South Indian wedding ceremony.
KL Rahul married his old friend Athiya Shetty at the beginning of 2023 and their fans adore the beautiful couple.
Mukesh Kumar got married on November 28, 2023, to Divya Singh.
The Delhi Capital’s player Sarfaraz Khan tied the knot with his girlfriend, Romana Zahoor with his close friends and family.
