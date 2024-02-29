7 Indian Films That Became Popular Worldwide
Mughal E-Azam- A 16th-century prince falls in love with a court dancer and clashes with his emperor father.
R.R.R- In this epic drama set in pre-independence India, a valiant warrior on a risky mission faces off against a steely cop serving British soldiers.
KGF Chapter 2- Rocky's name frightens his opponents in the blood-soaked Kolar Gold Fields, while the government regards him as a threat to law enforcement. Rocky must confront threats from all sides in order to maintain undisputed control.
Dangal- Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, and his two wrestler daughters suffer societal discrimination as they strive for Commonwealth Games gold.
Dil Wale Dulhaniya Le Jaenge- When Raj meets Simran in Europe, it is not love at first sight, but when Simran relocates to India for an arranged marriage, love becomes apparent.
Bajirao Mastani- An description of the romance between the Maratha general Baji Rao I and Mastani, the Princess of Bundelkhand.
Awara- A poor young guy named Raj joins a criminal organization to support his mother. But when he falls in love with Rita, he resolves to change himself for her.
