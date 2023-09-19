7 Indo-Western Styles Inspired By Bollywood Celebs
19 Sep, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Alia Bhatt's palazzo coord set with the cape-style jacket is just gorgeous. The baby pink colour adds a sense of freshness to the outfit.
The yellow sharara with a long shrug will take your Haldi outfit to a whole new level.
A perfect cocktail look in contrasted green shades, Janvi Kapoor is rocking this fit.
A striped skirt along with a long printed jacket and a matching modern blouse, looks incredible on Sara Ali Khan.
A dhoti-style saree in a yellow colour seems more than perfect if you wanna opt for something simple yet stylish.
Ananya Panday looks stunning in this blue palazzo set and a long matching jacket.
A nauvari-draped saree with a Western touch and a gorgeous golden belt is perfect for your upcoming occasions.
