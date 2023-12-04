7 Inspiring Dialogues From The Movie Chak De India
04 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
“You can close your eyes if you cannot bear to see it. I want to see everything.”
“I can not hear or see the name of the states. I can only hear one country. This is INDIA.”
“This is the Indian team. There is no place for latecomers in this team.”
“Do not attack the opposite team’s goals but in their Minds. You will win the goal automatically.”
“I am not looking for strength, I am looking for team spirit.”
“You do not need strength to make a team. You need Team Spirit.”
“I have believed in this team. Does this team believe in itself?”
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Memorable Movies Of Shashi Kapoor, India’s First International Star