7 Inspiring Documentaries For Kids
27 Oct, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Wing of Life- A close-up look at amazing endangered species that are essential to one-third of the world's food supply.
A Place at the Table- A documentary that looks into the millions of Americans who go hungry and solutions to the problem.
Blackfish- A documentary about the risky practice of preserving killer whales in captivity, which affects both people and animals.
Bully- A documentary about bullying by peers in schools.
Chasing Ice- The Extreme Ice Survey team, led by James Balog, transformed a multiyear record of the planet's rapidly melting glaciers.
The Dream is Now- This documentary discusses what is just, fair, and optimal for the country.
Walking with Dinosaurs- A dinosaur overcomes hardship to become a legendary hero and experience firsthand what it was like to live under the rule of dinosaurs.
