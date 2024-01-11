7 Inspiring Movies Based On True Stories
11 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
A Beautiful Mind- John Nash, a brilliant mathematician struggles with his cruel disorder and works hard to get over its trauma.
Anne Frank: The Whole Story- The struggling life of Anne Frank and her family in the 19th century, at the time of pre-war fears and the invasion of the Netherlands by German Troops.
Front of the Class- Brad Cohen, a kid with Tourette's Syndrome works hard and becomes a gifted teacher.
Newton’s Grace- A troubled man finds grace in the darkest moments and becomes a strong force in abolishing the slave trade.
Sunrise in Heaven- A woman gets stuck on an emotional roller coaster when her husband goes on life support due to a devastating car crash.
The Blind Side- A homeless boy named Michael Oher becomes an All-American Indian player with the help of a caring lady.
The Pursuit of Happiness- A salesman raises his only son while struggling in his professional career.
